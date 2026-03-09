Shots Fired at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home; Woman Arrested

In a startling incident on Sunday, March 8, 2026, shots were fired at international pop star Rihanna’s Beverly Hills residence while she was inside, according to police. A woman has been taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, but the singer was not injured in the attack.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the suspect opened fire with what appeared to be an AR‑15‑style rifle from a white Tesla at Rihanna’s mansion in the affluent Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood. Law enforcement officials quickly tracked and arrested the woman, and authorities are now investigating her motive and actions.

what happened at the scene

On Sunday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. local time, law enforcement responded to reports of multiple gunshots near Rihanna’s Beverly Hills property, located in the Los Angeles area. Police say at least 10 rounds were fired toward the gated estate from a white Tesla parked across the street from the residence. The suspect was described as a woman in her 30s standing outside the vehicle when the shots were discharged.

Rihanna — born Robyn Rihanna Fenty — was reportedly inside the home at the time of the shooting, but was unharmed and did not require medical attention. It remains unclear whether her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three young children — RZA, Riot Rose, and Rocki — were present during the incident. Authorities have not confirmed their whereabouts.

Responding officers quickly began searching the area and, with the help of an LAPD helicopter, located the white Tesla fleeing the scene. The woman was taken into police custody without incident at a nearby shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks. No additional suspects were reported.

At the scene of the shooting, law enforcement found bullet holes in the exterior gate and at least one in an exterior wall of the mansion, but none of the shots hit any occupants inside. Investigators also recovered the weapon used in the incident and several spent casings.

suspect identification and charges

Police identified the suspect as Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, a 35‑year‑old woman from Orlando, Florida. She was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the shooting. Bail was set at an unusually high $10.2 million due to the severity of the charges and the danger posed by the firearm used during the incident.

Authorities have not yet released a confirmed motive for the attack, and it remains unclear whether Ortiz specifically targeted Rihanna or if the incident was random. Detectives are currently reviewing the suspect’s background, digital activity and any potential connections to the victim.

broader context and ongoing investigation

This shocking event has sparked concern about the safety of high‑profile individuals and their families in exclusive neighborhoods, even when security measures are in place. Beverly Hills has long been home to celebrities and public figures, and authorities are expected to increase their focus on protective protocols following this incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery‑Homicide Division is continuing its investigation into the shooting. Officials are also working to determine whether the suspect acted alone or if there were other factors at play. No official statement has yet been released by Rihanna’s representatives or her management team.

As this is a developing story, more updates are expected as authorities gather additional evidence and interviews are conducted.