Fellow X Factor: chi è, nome vero, età, testo inedito Fire

Fellow, all’anagrafe Federico Castello, è uno dei concorrenti di X Factor 2021. Scelto da Mika, Fellow, che non passa inosservata per via della sua folta chioma, ha realizzato il suo sogno e quello del suo amato nonno. Proprio lui ha infatti dichiarato di essersi avvicinato alla musica grazie all’influenza del nonno, con il quale ha iniziato a intonare le prime strofe.

Nome: Federico

Cognome: Castello

Nome d’arte: Fellow

Anno di nascita: 2000

Età: 21 anni

Luogo di nascita: Asti

Professione: cantautore

Profilo Instagram ufficiale: @fellowmusic_

Fellow X Factor chi è, età, nonno, nome d’arte

Federico Castello, in arte Fellow, nasce il 29 aprile del 200 ad Asti, in Piemonte. Appassionato di musica fin da bambino, Federico comincia a cantare all’età di 8 anni incoraggiato dal nonno. Il nome d’arte Fellow nasce unendo l’iniziale del suo nome, il finale del suo cognome e la lettera W.

Fellow X Factor instagram

Il profilo instagram di Fellow è seguito da oltre 28 mila followers, con cui ama condividere la sua passione per il canto, ma anche scatti di vita quotidiana. Sicuramente i suoi fan sono aumentati in seguito alla sua partecipazione al talent show, X Factor.

Fellow X Factor Testo inedito Fire

Your colourful world won’t turn

Into grey

No one’s ever going to

Take you away

You’re shattered on the ground

You’re shattered on the ground

You’re shattered on the ground, no living

You would leave and run

You would leave and run

You would leave and run

We fell in love so fast

But nothing will bring us back

I promised I wouldn’t let you go

Can’t you see there’s a fire

There’s a fire

Running inside of him, my Lord

There’s a fire

There’s a fire

And the flames are gonna burn it all

My, my mind has gone crazy

It can’t get used to the idea of not having you here

I’ve gone mad,

I’ve gone mad

You said the sunflowers sadly look down

When they can’t see the sun, when the sun isn’t up

Now it belongs to us

They say there’s nothing we can do

There is nothing no, there is nothing no

But I’m not gonna sit and lie to myself as I have no control

So I’m gonna stand and fight

Before the flames will swallow us all

Can’t you see there’s a fire

There’s a fire

Running inside of him, my Lord

There’s a fire

There’s a fire

And the flames are gonna burn it all

Take my arms, run away

Don’t look back, leave this place

Come with me and we will find

Somewhere to go, a place to hide

We’ll start it all back again

From zero through a new way

But tonight you won’t be alone

There’s a fire, there’s a fire

There’s a fire, there’s a fire

And the flames are gonna burn it all

Can’t you see there’s a fire

There’s a fire

Running inside of him, my Lord

No one’s ever gonna take you

No one’s ever gonna take you away







