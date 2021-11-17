Fellow X Factor: chi è, nome vero, età, testo inedito Fire

Fellow, all’anagrafe Federico Castello, è uno dei concorrenti di X Factor 2021. Scelto da Mika, Fellow, che non passa inosservata per via della sua folta chioma, ha realizzato il suo sogno e quello del suo amato nonno. Proprio lui ha infatti dichiarato di essersi avvicinato alla musica grazie all’influenza del nonno, con il quale ha iniziato a intonare le prime strofe.
Fellow X Factor – dettagli sintesi
Nome: Federico
Cognome: Castello
Nome d’arte: Fellow
Anno di nascita: 2000
Età: 21 anni
Luogo di nascita: Asti
Professione: cantautore
Profilo Instagram ufficiale: @fellowmusic_
Fellow X Factor chi è, età, nonno, nome d’arte
Federico Castello, in arte Fellow, nasce il 29 aprile del 200 ad Asti, in Piemonte. Appassionato di musica fin da bambino, Federico comincia a cantare all’età di 8 anni incoraggiato dal nonno. Il nome d’arte Fellow nasce unendo l’iniziale del suo nome, il finale del suo cognome e la lettera W.
Fellow X Factor instagram
Il profilo instagram di Fellow è seguito da oltre 28 mila followers, con cui ama condividere la sua passione per il canto, ma anche scatti di vita quotidiana. Sicuramente i suoi fan sono aumentati in seguito alla sua partecipazione al talent show, X Factor.
Fellow X Factor Testo inedito Fire
Your colourful world won’t turn
Into grey
No one’s ever going to
Take you away
You’re shattered on the ground
You’re shattered on the ground
You’re shattered on the ground, no living
You would leave and run
You would leave and run
You would leave and run
We fell in love so fast
But nothing will bring us back
I promised I wouldn’t let you go
Can’t you see there’s a fire
There’s a fire
Running inside of him, my Lord
There’s a fire
There’s a fire
And the flames are gonna burn it all
My, my mind has gone crazy
It can’t get used to the idea of not having you here
I’ve gone mad,
I’ve gone mad
You said the sunflowers sadly look down
When they can’t see the sun, when the sun isn’t up
Now it belongs to us
They say there’s nothing we can do
There is nothing no, there is nothing no
But I’m not gonna sit and lie to myself as I have no control
So I’m gonna stand and fight
Before the flames will swallow us all
Can’t you see there’s a fire
There’s a fire
Running inside of him, my Lord
There’s a fire
There’s a fire
And the flames are gonna burn it all
Take my arms, run away
Don’t look back, leave this place
Come with me and we will find
Somewhere to go, a place to hide
We’ll start it all back again
From zero through a new way
But tonight you won’t be alone
There’s a fire, there’s a fire
There’s a fire, there’s a fire
And the flames are gonna burn it all
Can’t you see there’s a fire
There’s a fire
Running inside of him, my Lord
No one’s ever gonna take you
No one’s ever gonna take you away