Fellow X Factor: chi è, nome vero, età, testo inedito Fire

By Fabrizia
Gossip

Fellow, all’anagrafe Federico Castello, è uno dei concorrenti di X Factor 2021. Scelto da Mika, Fellow, che non passa inosservata per via della sua folta chioma, ha realizzato il suo sogno e quello del suo amato nonno. Proprio lui ha infatti dichiarato di essersi avvicinato alla musica grazie all’influenza del nonno, con il quale ha iniziato a intonare le prime strofe.

Fellow X Factor – dettagli sintesi

Nome: Federico

Cognome: Castello

Nome d’arte: Fellow

Anno di nascita: 2000

Età: 21 anni

Luogo di nascita: Asti

Professione: cantautore

Profilo Instagram ufficiale: @fellowmusic_

Fellow X Factor chi è, età, nonno, nome d’arte

Federico Castello, in arte Fellow, nasce il 29 aprile del 200 ad Asti, in Piemonte. Appassionato di musica fin da bambino, Federico comincia a cantare all’età di 8 anni incoraggiato dal nonno. Il nome d’arte Fellow nasce unendo l’iniziale del suo nome, il finale del suo cognome e la lettera W.

Fellow X Factor instagram

Il profilo instagram di Fellow è seguito da oltre 28 mila followers, con cui ama condividere la sua passione per il canto, ma anche scatti di vita quotidiana. Sicuramente i suoi fan sono aumentati in seguito alla sua partecipazione al talent show, X Factor.

Fellow X Factor Testo inedito Fire

Your colourful world won’t turn
Into grey
No one’s ever going to
Take you away
You’re shattered on the ground
You’re shattered on the ground
You’re shattered on the ground, no living
You would leave and run
You would leave and run
You would leave and run

We fell in love so fast
But nothing will bring us back
I promised I wouldn’t let you go
Can’t you see there’s a fire
There’s a fire
Running inside of him, my Lord
There’s a fire
There’s a fire
And the flames are gonna burn it all
My, my mind has gone crazy
It can’t get used to the idea of not having you here
I’ve gone mad,
I’ve gone mad

You said the sunflowers sadly look down
When they can’t see the sun, when the sun isn’t up
Now it belongs to us
They say there’s nothing we can do
There is nothing no, there is nothing no
But I’m not gonna sit and lie to myself as I have no control
So I’m gonna stand and fight

Before the flames will swallow us all

Can’t you see there’s a fire
There’s a fire
Running inside of him, my Lord
There’s a fire
There’s a fire
And the flames are gonna burn it all

Take my arms, run away
Don’t look back, leave this place
Come with me and we will find
Somewhere to go, a place to hide
We’ll start it all back again
From zero through a new way
But tonight you won’t be alone
There’s a fire, there’s a fire
There’s a fire, there’s a fire
And the flames are gonna burn it all

Can’t you see there’s a fire
There’s a fire
Running inside of him, my Lord
No one’s ever gonna take you
No one’s ever gonna take you away




Milano
foschia
9.4 ° C
11.6 °
8 °
95 %
1kmh
75 %
Mer
11 °
Gio
13 °
Ven
13 °
Sab
13 °
Dom
13 °

Potrebbe interessarti:

Gossip

Flaza Amici: chi è, nome vero, età, eliminazione, covid, testo Malefica

Fabrizia - 0
Flaza, all’anagrafe Flavia Zardetto, è stata una cantante del talent show di Amici 21. La cantante, nata a Fregene nel 2001, è stata eliminata...
Read more
Gossip

Matteo Ranieri: chi è, età, ex Sophie, nuovo tronista

Fabrizia - 0
Matteo Ranieri è un ragazzo di 28 anni, originario di Recco (Genova), già noto in tv per essere stato un corteggiatore del programma tv,...
Read more
Gossip

Francesca Sofia Novello: chi è la compagna di Valentino Rossi? Età, carriera, gravidanza

Fabrizia - 0
Francesca Sofia Novello è una modella italiana, di 28 anni, nata ad Arese, in Lombardia, il 13 ottobre del 1993. Inizia giovanissima la sua carriera,...
Read more
Gossip

Blind X Factor: chi è, carriera, fidanzata Greta matrimonio, scherzo Iene, testo Cuore Nero

Fabrizia - 0
Blind, all’anagrafe Franco Rujan, è un rapper di 21 anni diventato famoso grazie alla sua partecipazione al talent show, X Factor 2020. Blind, che...
Read more
Gossip

Manila Nazzaro: chi è, figli, aborto, compagno Lorenzo Amoruso, malattia

Fabrizia - 0
Manila Nazzaro è una famosa conduttrice televisiva e radiofonica ed ex modella italiana, classe 1977, che attualmente si trova all'interno della casa del Grande...
Read more
Gossip

Sissi Amici 21: chi è, nome vero, X Factor, testo Come come

Fabrizia - 0
Sissi, all’anagrafe Silvia Cesana, è una giovane cantautrice entrata due settimane fa nella scuola di Amici 21. Sissi si era presentata come sfidante ma, alla fine,...
Read more

Must read

Popular categories